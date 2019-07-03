Forget the impressive bottle cap challenge videos, it’s the hilarious fails you need to see

Have you tried the bottle cap challenge yet? Yes, we are talking about the latest online challenge that’s already been performed by celebrities like Jason Statham, Akshay Kumar and John Mayer. The challenge requires people to place a bottle on a solid surface with a loosely fitted cap. Then, they use a roundhouse kick, instead of their hands, to open the cap of the bottle.

It’s tricky to pinpoint the exact origin of this challenge, but a trail from a few recent celebrity posts lead us back to a post by a Slovakian man Roman Kambur.

While some aced this challenge, others failed to accomplish that feat. Those not-so-perfect performances made it to the bottle cap challenge fails list. Here are some of the videos:

Did you ace it or made it to the bottle cap challenge fails list?

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:21 IST