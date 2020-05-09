Kitty seems to want a discussion with this non-cat person. Her reaction is hilarious

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:00 IST

Cats - who knows what goes on in their heads? You ask them for cuddles, they’ll look through you as if you don’t exist. You don’t want them near you and suddenly you’re all they care about. That’s probably why this kitty found clearly the most non-cat person in a room full of people to plonk itself on. We’re not sure if the furball wanted to have a discussion with this woman about her cat opinions or was simply basking in the glory of making her that uncomfortable, the video sure makes for a lovely watch.

TikTok user John Gonzalez shared the moment on the video sharing app where it’s collected some wonderfully entertaining reactions. The clip shows the cat finding the right spot to sit on. Only, it’s on a human who clearly isn’t that into it. The kitty clearly pays no attention to this and finally sits down. You can feel the feline subtly mocking the woman because of the way it rests on her - sitting up straight, facing her and looking directly in her eyes.

The woman meanwhile seems rather uncomfortable with the animal on her lap. But kudos to her for letting the feline do as it pleases despite her uneasiness.

A caption on the video reads, “Cats can always sense the non-cat person”.

The comments on the post only add to the hilarity of the situation. Many are imagining what the cat must be thinking.

“Heard you was talking on my kind,” an individual posted on the cat’s behalf.” The cat slowly looked up like… ‘So… what’s the problem’,” added another. “Are you not entertained?!” posted a third. “He be saying, ‘You shall learn to love my kind, starting with meee!’” wrote a fourth.

Other non-cat people could relate.

“I don’t like cats, we are too similar,” a TikTok user commented. “I swear cats do this to me because they know I’m allergic,” added another. Now that wouldn’t be funny.

We sure hope this cat made friends with the woman. What would you do in her place?

