This feline may not speak hooman but it will clearly tell you when it needs snacks. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:29 IST

Sometimes, regardless of whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert, it can be hard communicating one’s needs. One may not want to seem pushy or indulgent. But at the same time, speaking up for oneself is very important for personal growth and happiness. This kitty, who is demanding snacks from his parents without even speaking hooman, shows how.

Captioned “He knows what he wants”, the clip was shared on cat mom Paige Evans’s TikTok account on May 7.

The recording starts with the camera focused on a fluffy looking feline who is sitting atop a wooden table. He reaches out with one paw to tap his hooman’s leg, who is sitting near the furniture he is standing on. Text reading, “Hey, hey, hey human,” appears on the screen. Once the kitty has his mom’s attention, he bends down and uses the same paw to tap onto a container of cat snacks. “Give me TREATS!!!” appears on the screen. The film ends with the cat looking expectedly at the cameraperson.

This video has already been viewed more than 1.5 million and has over 3,500 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this feline who is 40% cat and 60% fluffball. One person said, “This cat has the best face ever”. While another wrote, “He had me with the cross eyes and gentle pats”.

“How do you resist that face?” inquired one comment. Honestly, we do not know! We’re pretty sure it is impossible to resist this cuteness and smarts kitty combo.

Do you think the cat got the snacks it so badly wanted once the camera stopped rolling?

