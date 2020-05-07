Derpy cat cannot seem to find its way indoor even with the door open. Watch

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:47 IST

We know that usually cats have a reputation for being slick and smooth in most of their endeavours. That is exactly why it is so fun to see those rare moments when these furry felines are being silly. This particular video showcases kitty misadventures to the max and is a must-watch for any derpy cat lovers out there.

This almost 15-second-long clip was shared on Reddit on May 7. Posted to the beloved subreddit ‘animals being derps’, it has been captioned “Cat machine broken”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on the gap between the door and the floor. From there, one can see a little snout and tiny paws poking out from underneath. The kitten aggressively meows as it tries to claw its way inside the room. Its efforts seem very heartfelt and the viewers cannot help root for it to succeed. However, a few seconds into the cat’s struggles, one is introduced to the grave reality of the situation.

The lens pans towards the side of the frame, showcasing an ajar door. The kitty could walk through that space if it wasn’t busy clawing a hole into the floor. Yes, we’re facepalming too.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the video. One person said, “Are they even moving forward? It seriously looks like the cat wants to do something else which will make this even funnier”.

While another wrote, “My cat was very intrigued by this video”.

What are your thoughts on this derpy little feline who is trying to claw its way into a room that is already open?

