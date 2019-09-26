e-paper
KL Rahul posts ‘chilling’ image, people lose their calm

While undergoing Cryogenic Therapy, KL Rahul posted his image with the caption “Chilling (literally).”

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image sparked outrage among people.
The image sparked outrage among people. (Twitter/@klrahul11)
         

Career wise, not all is going well with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Failing to put up an impressive show during India’s tour to the West Indies, the player lost his place in the Twenty20 International series against South Africa at home. Amidst this situation, an image posted by the cricketer didn’t sit well with tweeple – and he ended up getting badly trolled by netizens.

While undergoing Cryogenic Therapy - an extremely cold treatment that is said to speed up recovery, decrease injuries, improve sleep, and boost energy - KL Rahul posted his image with the caption “Chilling (literally).”

This seemingly simple caption sparked outrage among people:

A handful, however, were impressed by the picture. Here’s what they tweeted:

KL Rahul, after being dropped from the Test, is going to take part in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 13:41 IST

