KL Rahul posts ‘chilling’ image, people lose their calm

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:41 IST

Career wise, not all is going well with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Failing to put up an impressive show during India’s tour to the West Indies, the player lost his place in the Twenty20 International series against South Africa at home. Amidst this situation, an image posted by the cricketer didn’t sit well with tweeple – and he ended up getting badly trolled by netizens.

While undergoing Cryogenic Therapy - an extremely cold treatment that is said to speed up recovery, decrease injuries, improve sleep, and boost energy - KL Rahul posted his image with the caption “Chilling (literally).”

This seemingly simple caption sparked outrage among people:

chilling to sahi thoda sa kheling vi kr lo — Deepak Maurya (@DeepakMauryaPu) September 24, 2019

Bhaiii thoda batting pe bhi focus kr lo yrrrrr

Hum aapki batting dekhane ke liye taras rhe h — Krrish__gujjar (@krrish_gujjar) September 23, 2019

Don’t come out , you look good there. You need some time off cricket.. — Sunny Jain (@sunnyjainn) September 23, 2019

A handful, however, were impressed by the picture. Here’s what they tweeted:

Cutiepie — Pausali Bhattacharya (@PausaliBhattac2) September 23, 2019

Wow nice pic — RANDHIR RANGBAAZ (@RandhirRangbaaz) September 24, 2019

KL Rahul, after being dropped from the Test, is going to take part in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

