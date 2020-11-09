Kristen Bell shares letter George HW Bush penned to Bill Clinton after losing the election in 1993. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 20:08 IST

American actress, Kristen Bell shared an image on her official Instagram account on November 8. The picture, which shows a hand-written note that the late 41st US president, George HW Bush left for his successor, Bill Clinton has captured netizens’ attention. Reading Bush’s articulate and heartfelt words may evoke a whole range of emotions within you.

“How it’s done. Class. Grace. Dignity. Respect. Humanity,” read the text shared alongside the post. The letter, which is dated January 20, 1993, starts with a salutation.

It reads, “Dear Bill, When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described”.

“There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice, but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note,” the letter further goes on to read.

Check out the entire post here to see how it ends:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over five lakh likes and many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Wow, beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Great man... class act”. “Love, LOVE this!” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?