Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Left Handers Day celebrates lefties all over the world. See funniest tweets

International Left Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 every year.

Aug 13, 2019 15:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Everyone’s whishing their lefty friends a happy Left Handers Day.
Everyone's whishing their lefty friends a happy Left Handers Day.
         

Left handers can rejoice. Today is a day that celebrates them. International Left Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 every year. According the Left Handers Day website, “August 13th is a chance to tell your family and friends how proud you are of being left-handed, and also raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face as we live in a world designed for right-handers.” Now, as everyone’s whishing their lefty friends a happy Left Handers Day, Twitter is flooded with posts too. #LeftHandersDay also trended on the micro-blogging site.

We’ve collected some of the best and funniest tweets on #LeftHandersDay. Take a look below:

Some are trying to process the struggles of being lefties:

Many were happy celebrating their uniqueness.

Are you a lefty? How are you celebrating?

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:49 IST

