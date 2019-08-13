Left Handers Day celebrates lefties all over the world. See funniest tweets

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:22 IST

Left handers can rejoice. Today is a day that celebrates them. International Left Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 every year. According the Left Handers Day website, “August 13th is a chance to tell your family and friends how proud you are of being left-handed, and also raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face as we live in a world designed for right-handers.” Now, as everyone’s whishing their lefty friends a happy Left Handers Day, Twitter is flooded with posts too. #LeftHandersDay also trended on the micro-blogging site.

We’ve collected some of the best and funniest tweets on #LeftHandersDay. Take a look below:

Some are trying to process the struggles of being lefties:

Apparently it's #LeftHandersDay today



Are we being granted a special day to make up for all the smudges in our notebooks over the years? pic.twitter.com/ggmd0tFHaR — Laura (@picturepositive) August 13, 2019

Today is a day for us. May we be granted a day where we don't smudge everything we write and have someone turn to us and go "oh you're left handed, are you?" like we're a complete set of weirdos.



Well, I am to be fair. #LeftHandersDay — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) August 13, 2019

Happy #LeftHandersDay to my fellow lefties.



Here's an accurate chart of what I get asked daily.



CLUE: If I'm writing with my left hand, there's a good chance that I'm left handed - you don't have to ask! pic.twitter.com/XUcakjcodW — Duncan Horsfall (@HorsfallDuncan) August 13, 2019

HAPPY LEFT HANDED AND NOT BEING ABLE TO USE SCISSORS PROPERLY AT SCHOOL BECAUSE THEY ONLY HAD RIGHT HANDED ONES DAY!!#LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/fNyJaMsPrP — Golly Miss Holly 💋 (@gollymissholly_) August 13, 2019

Happy #LeftHandersDay! May you find scissors that cut properly and conference chairs where you actually can use the table. 👍🏼😄 pic.twitter.com/V5VO6WC1DR — James Tyrrell (@jajtyrrell) August 13, 2019

My everyday life as a left-hander. Not always the easiest but awesome in so many ways. 😍🥰



Happy #LeftHandersDay! pic.twitter.com/jTN4Z7Lcpz — Tamara Kedačič (@tamarakedacic) August 13, 2019

Many were happy celebrating their uniqueness.

On This #LeftHandersDay let us congratulate the #10Percent of the people and hope for their #Goodhealth — Harsh (@Harshkv2802) August 13, 2019

Also, it is international #LeftHandersDay, so please enjoy these pictures of Keanu Reeves: proving that even those who are effortlessly beautiful still look a bit awkward writing left handed. pic.twitter.com/2XtVXGbewa — Bob (@bobusmaximus) August 13, 2019

Today is International #LeftHandersDay 👐 This day recognizes the individual who throws, catches, writes, and uses a fork with their left-hand. Don’t be shy on Left-Handers Day. Show the world how brilliant and unique you are! pic.twitter.com/l5ITt9E0UC — Sven (@SvenRoyalChef) August 13, 2019

Are you a lefty? How are you celebrating?

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:49 IST