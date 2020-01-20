e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Little girl doesn’t want to be ‘mummy’ anymore, tweet will make you laugh out loud

In the post, the user wrote that the little girl named Sanaa got really annoyed when her baby doll didn’t listen to her.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Images which show the angry girl sitting with her back towards the doll.
A post involving a ‘mommy’ getting angry with her ‘baby’ is the latest source of entertainment on Twitter. It’s the tale of a little girl and her angry reaction when her ‘baby’ – her doll – refused to listen to her.

Shared by a Twitter user, the post has now captured people’s attention and has sparked a wave of laughter online. In the post, the user wrote that the little girl named Sanaa got really annoyed when her baby doll didn’t listen to her. In fact, angrily, she stated that she doesn’t want to be the doll’s mother anymore.

Along with the post, the Twitter user also shared two images which show the angry girl sitting with her back towards the doll.

Little girl refuses to be the ‘mother’ of her ‘doll’.
Since being shared on January 18, the post has garnered quite some attention. Till now, it has gathered close to two lakh likes – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 29,000 rewteets.

People dropped varied comments on the post. They couldn’t stop commenting about the incident being adorable. Some went ahead and wrote that the little one’s anger is “quite justified”.

Tweet about a girl and her doll sparks hilarious reactions online.
“The poor baby does look very upset. I wonder what transpired between this ‘mommy and baby’ though? Where ever did she get that notion from?! I can almost feel the awkwardness between them,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “Her back turned to the baby is so funny to me!” commented another. “Just how she dropped her baby. She’s so done!” wrote another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the little one’s reaction?

