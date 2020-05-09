e-paper
Loud fart helps Police sniff out and arrest a suspect. Incident sparks hilarious reactions online

Shared on Facebook by West Bassetlaw Police, the incident has now sparked all sorts of reactions online with most dropping hilarious jokes.

it-s-viral Updated: May 09, 2020 13:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man was caught and later taken into custody (representational image).
The man was caught and later taken into custody (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

In a bizarre and downright hilarious case, a man hiding from the police ended up getting caught after being betrayed by his fart. The ill-timed flatulence helped the cops locate the suspect’s hiding place and eventually take him into custody.

“Wanted man almost gone with the wind,” the department wrote and narrated the incident. Turns out, a police constable, who was chasing the man through the woods during early hours of the morning, was about to give up when they heard something – a fart. The cop then followed the sound to a nearby bush and captured the suspect.

Since being shared, the post’s comments section is filled with all sorts of reactions. Several people used GIFs and memes to put across their point.

“Was it a copy of Wind in the Willows?” jokingly asked a Facebook user. “Police have a nose for these things,” commented another. “Wow, this just made my day,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the story?

