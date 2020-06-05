Lunar Eclipse 2020: Do you know Strawberry Moon is also called Honey Moon? Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:09 IST

June is known for its Strawberry Moon, named after the fruit season that’s between spring and summer. This year, in 2020, June 5 is the date when Earth’s shadow will block the sun’s light which otherwise reflects off the moon to give us this Lunar Eclipse.

This full moon in the month of June is the last one of the spring, says NASA’s official website. The name strawberry moon was first published in Maine Farmer’s Almanac back in 1930s. It’s the Algonquin tribes who termed this name because of the short harvesting season of the fruit in the north-eastern United States.

Though Strawberry moon is the popular name but that is not the only one which is used to identify this full moon. Turns out, it’s also called Mead Moon or the Honey Moon. Some old European writings suggest that June was when honey was ripe and ready to be harvested. Some used to ferment the honey by mixing water to form a drink named mead. And, this is from where this astronomical phenomenon gets its other names.

Due to it being the season of honey harvesting, the moon was also referred to as sweetest moon. In fact, the tradition of calling the first month of marriage the “honeymoon” may also be associated with this full moon. It’s either because of it being the sweetest moon or the custom of marrying in June when the “Honey Moon” appears.

India will witness this penumbral lunar eclipse from June 5, 11:15 PM till June 6, 02:34 AM.