Home / It's Viral / Macrocephaly turtle weighing 100 kg rescued in Tamil Nadu, later released into sea

Macrocephaly turtle weighing 100 kg rescued in Tamil Nadu, later released into sea

The turtle was rescued from the Mandapam seashore.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 16:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu
The image shows the Macrocephaly turtle being released into the sea.
The image shows the Macrocephaly turtle being released into the sea.(ANI)
         

The forest department officials on Monday released 100 kg Macrocephaly turtle into the sea in Ramanathapuram district.

The turtle was washed ashore by the sea range on Mandapam seashore.

The turtle was rescued alive and released into the sea with the help of the Wildlife Sanctuary and the forest ranger today, officials said.

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
