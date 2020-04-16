Mahabharat to Hum Log: Mumbai Police uses old DD show titles to spread awareness, evokes nostalgia

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:41 IST

Witty to heart touching, Mumbai Police is taking every route to share posts which spread awareness among people about the ongoing pandemic. This time, however, they have shared such a tweet which evoked the feeling of nostalgia in many. In their recent post the department has asked people to stay inside their homes and refrain from going out. They did so by using names of all the iconic shows which used to air in Doordarshan (DD) during the ‘90s.

Mumbai Police used show titles like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Mahabharat, Hum Log, Nukkad, Fauji, and many more to tweet such a message which will surely bring a smile on your face.

A simple message that’s been just around the ‘Nukkad’ for decades,” they tweeted and used the hashtags #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona.

Shared a few hours ago, the tweet has struck a chord with people and it’s clear from the comments they’ve shared on the post.

“Your social media department rocks,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome…A big Salute to @MumbaiPolice...Respect…Gratitude,” expressed another. “All serials ‘90’s TV. Wow,” tweeted a third. “You are brilliant and superb, what a solid presentation for understanding and proud feeling for you, you are my real hero and I salute you for your all services, India always remember your kind service for us. Thanks again,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others expressed themselves:

Mumbai Police, a few days ago, shared several memes inspired by Rosesh Sarabhai’s poem writing style. And, they’re hilarious.