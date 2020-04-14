e-paper
Has Rosesh Sarabhai joined Mumbai Police? These latest tweets suggest so

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh in the show, even recited one of the poems.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:33 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police has posted different poems in complete Rosesh Sarabhai-style to share the various points to keep in mind while under lockdown.
When it comes to cyber and other security lessons, lockdown lessons or even life lessons, Mumbai Police has their own special way to drive home the message. Their latest tweet is just another example of their creativity. After using a Money Heist reference in a tweet, Mumbai Police has now posted poems to share lessons about the ongoing lockdown. And looking at these, we’re wondering if Rosesh Sarabhai from the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has joined the department’s social media team.

In their tweet, Mumbai Police has posted different poems in complete Rosesh Sarabhai-style to share the various points to keep in mind while under lockdown. What’s more, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the character in the show, even recited one of the poems.

“Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam... Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam... During the lockdown, please stay at home,” they tweeted using the hashtags #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona. They also shared more of such poems:

Now we know Maya would love these poems but we’re sure even Indravadan and Saahil wouldn’t mind these.

Actor Rajesh Kumar loved the tweet:

And then did this for all Rosesh fans out there:

Meanwhile, Twitter can’t stop sharing how much they love these poems. The tweet has collected over 4,900 likes and more than 1,300 retweets so far.

“Wow... it is better than Roshesh... Once this lockdown opens, I am coming to your headquarters and gonna learn all this branding things... @MumbaiPolice thanks. Gratitude. Respect,” comments a Twitter user. “Just adore and love your creative team @MumbaiPolice. You can run this professionally as a separate unit...it’s much more competent than many advertising agencies in town... Super!” comments another.

People joined in with their poems as well:

So what do you think about Mumbai Police and these new kavitas by Rosesh?

Also Read | Mumbai police lauded for sassing lockdown violaters with this quote from the Professor from Money Heist

