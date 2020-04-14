Has Rosesh Sarabhai joined Mumbai Police? These latest tweets suggest so

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:33 IST

When it comes to cyber and other security lessons, lockdown lessons or even life lessons, Mumbai Police has their own special way to drive home the message. Their latest tweet is just another example of their creativity. After using a Money Heist reference in a tweet, Mumbai Police has now posted poems to share lessons about the ongoing lockdown. And looking at these, we’re wondering if Rosesh Sarabhai from the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has joined the department’s social media team.

In their tweet, Mumbai Police has posted different poems in complete Rosesh Sarabhai-style to share the various points to keep in mind while under lockdown. What’s more, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the character in the show, even recited one of the poems.

“Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam... Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam... During the lockdown, please stay at home,” they tweeted using the hashtags #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona. They also shared more of such poems:

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam



During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

Now we know Maya would love these poems but we’re sure even Indravadan and Saahil wouldn’t mind these.

Actor Rajesh Kumar loved the tweet:

And then did this for all Rosesh fans out there:

For all Rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey @MumbaiPolice .

Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome

U will be safe if you stay at home

Whoooopieeee!! @CPMumbaiPolice @sumrag @TheRupali @JDMajethia @sats45 @Deven_Bhojani @aatish304 pic.twitter.com/lyauFFiExx — Rajesh Kumar (@Rajesh_rosesh) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter can’t stop sharing how much they love these poems. The tweet has collected over 4,900 likes and more than 1,300 retweets so far.

“Wow... it is better than Roshesh... Once this lockdown opens, I am coming to your headquarters and gonna learn all this branding things... @MumbaiPolice thanks. Gratitude. Respect,” comments a Twitter user. “Just adore and love your creative team @MumbaiPolice. You can run this professionally as a separate unit...it’s much more competent than many advertising agencies in town... Super!” comments another.

People joined in with their poems as well:

Every station in Mumbai has 1 East & 1 West

Every station in Mumbai has 1 East & 1 West



Let Everyone In The World Know "Aapli Mumbai Police Is The Best" — Jinal Charla (@jinalcharla) April 14, 2020

Pav-bhaji me jyada hona chahiye butter,



Monisha bhabhi sharpener ko bolti hai pencil cutter,@MumbaiPolice ke naam se criminals kaanpate hai thar-thar,



Desh me Corona ka faila hai dar-dar,



Khud ki safety ke liye raho apne ghar-par



- Roshesh (Momma's boy) 😄#TakingOnCorona — Vijay Kumar Yadav (@vijaykumar1927) April 14, 2020

So what do you think about Mumbai Police and these new kavitas by Rosesh?

Also Read | Mumbai police lauded for sassing lockdown violaters with this quote from the Professor from Money Heist