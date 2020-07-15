Man calls out Scotch-Brite for gender marker in logo. Company’s marketing head replies

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:57 IST

Over the years, social media has helped brands and their consumers engage directly. Case in point this conversation between a customer and the marketing head of Scotch-Brite. This incident also showcases how a little nudge from a customer and a little understanding from a company can make things better for many.

Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles. He soon received a reply from Atul Mathur, Head of Marketing – Consumer Business at 3M India, Scotch-Brite’s parent company. Mathur’s reply is winning people over.

Srinivasan started his post by writing, “Pushpanjali Banerji recently shared with me a photo of a pack of Scotch-Brite and after I noticed what she pointed to, I couldn’t unsee it!”

“The logo has the vector image of a woman with a bindi!” he added.

Srinivasan looked into this further to see if all the products from the company carry the same vector image. “While a lint roller does not carry this, other products like scrub pad/sponge, sink brush, broom, bathroom wipe, stainless steel scrub, toilet brush do carry it,” he noted.

“In 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place. I sure hope the good folks at 3M take note of this legacy logo and update it,” he wrote at the end of his post.

Read the entire post here:

The post shared by Karthik Srinivasan on LinkedIn. ( LinkedIn/Karthik Srinivasan )

Karthik Srinivasan also shared these images with the post. ( LinkedIn/Karthik Srinivasan )

His post soon prompted a discussion on LinkedIn as people shared their opinions. It wasn’t long before Atul Mathur replied and thanked Srinivasan for his “insightful comment.”

Mathur wrote, “You have correctly surmised that this is a legacy vector, and that it is undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs. Recognising this, we started down the road to drive behavioural change externally.”

He also shared a link to an advertisement from a series by the company called ‘Ghar Sabka, Toh Kaam Bhi Sabhi Ka?’

He concluded his post by writing, “At the same time we also began to work internally on changing the brand vector. I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line.”

Atul Mathur’s reply, Head Of Marketing at 3M India (Scotch-Brite’s parent company). ( LinkedIn/Atul Mathur )

Both Srinivasan’s post and Mathur’s reply received tons of appreciative comments from people. While some applauded Srinivasan for bringing forth the issue, others lauded Mathur for his prompt reply and also on the company’s stand.

“Happily surprised at the direct communication and speed of response. Social media used in the most productive way!” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Respect for such a candid response Atul Mathur. It is rare to see a leader accept opinions openly!” expressed another.