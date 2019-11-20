Man does an Airpod prank. Twitter calls him ‘evil genius’

it-s-viral

Various kinds of pranks flood the social media almost every day. But this recent prank by Pablo Rochat definitely made Twitter laughing out loud. Rochat, an art director decided to print out 2D stickers of Airpods and stick them on different nooks and corners of San Francisco. He then decided to document a video of the whole prank just to see how many fell prey to his prank.

The fear of losing an Airpod seemed like a common nightmare for Apple users and Rochat decided to use that for his prank.

I made life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground, all over the city 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hIrZD0wfom — Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 17, 2019

In the tweet thread Rochat gave the template to print a 2D model of an Airpod.

If anyone wants to print their own 2d AirPods here is a free template ( AirPod Pros included 👍) https://t.co/iTrKMgDM2o — Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 18, 2019

The cherry on top of this series was the video that showed the reactions of people falling for the prank.

Footage of the AirPod sticker prank in action: pic.twitter.com/p9k1a8U29A — Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 19, 2019

The prank posted on November 17 garnered over 8.7 lakh views while the reaction video had over nine lakh views. The whole incident caused a laughing riot among netizens. Comments poured in applauding Rochat with his prank.

What do you think of this prank?