Man does an Airpod prank. Twitter calls him ‘evil genius’

Pablo Rochat, an art director decided to print out 2D stickers of Airpods and stick them on different nooks and corners of San Francisco

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:40 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The prank post garnered over 8.7 lakh views.
The prank post garnered over 8.7 lakh views.(Twitter/@PabloRochat)
         

Various kinds of pranks flood the social media almost every day. But this recent prank by Pablo Rochat definitely made Twitter laughing out loud. Rochat, an art director decided to print out 2D stickers of Airpods and stick them on different nooks and corners of San Francisco. He then decided to document a video of the whole prank just to see how many fell prey to his prank.

The fear of losing an Airpod seemed like a common nightmare for Apple users and Rochat decided to use that for his prank.

In the tweet thread Rochat gave the template to print a 2D model of an Airpod.

The cherry on top of this series was the video that showed the reactions of people falling for the prank.

The prank posted on November 17 garnered over 8.7 lakh views while the reaction video had over nine lakh views. The whole incident caused a laughing riot among netizens. Comments poured in applauding Rochat with his prank.

What do you think of this prank?

