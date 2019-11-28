e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Man finds pet dog after days, the video will melt your heart

Alan Whitton, a life therapy coach, deeply affectionate to his dog Mitzi, was heartbroken after she was lost.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From putting up posters to spreading the news on social media, Whitton spared no efforts to look for his pet.
From putting up posters to spreading the news on social media, Whitton spared no efforts to look for his pet.(Facebook/Alan Whitton)
         

Dogs are mischievous yet lovable companions for many. But what happens when they get lost? Alan Whitton, a resident of Woodford Bridge, UK, experienced that first-hand when his one-year old pet dog went missing.

Whitton, a life therapy coach, deeply affectionate to his dog Mitzi, was heartbroken after she was lost. On November 20, while walking with Whitton, Mitzi was chased by a dog. That’s when she ran away from the scene and later went missing.

From putting up posters to spreading the news on social media, Whitton spared no efforts to look for his pet. He also urged everyone to keep a lookout for Mitzi.

After two anxious days, Mitzi was finally found hiding in a fox hole. Whitton posted the video of him taking out the little dog from the hole and bursting into tears after hugging his pet. The video is melting the hearts of netizens. The pure joy and heartfelt emotions of an owner reuniting with his lost dog has taken the Internet by storm.

Posted on Facebook on November 22, the video garnered over 1000 likes and 856 shares. The Facebook users were overjoyed with this emotional reunion.

“Amazing so glad she’s back home!” wrote a Facebook user. “This made me cry all the way form in Australia mate ! A wonderful end to a heartbreaking story. You are complete again!” wrote another. ‘Omg that’s beautiful!” exclaimed the third.

What do you think of this heartening reunion?

tags
top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News