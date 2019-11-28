Man finds pet dog after days, the video will melt your heart

it-s-viral

Dogs are mischievous yet lovable companions for many. But what happens when they get lost? Alan Whitton, a resident of Woodford Bridge, UK, experienced that first-hand when his one-year old pet dog went missing.

Whitton, a life therapy coach, deeply affectionate to his dog Mitzi, was heartbroken after she was lost. On November 20, while walking with Whitton, Mitzi was chased by a dog. That’s when she ran away from the scene and later went missing.

From putting up posters to spreading the news on social media, Whitton spared no efforts to look for his pet. He also urged everyone to keep a lookout for Mitzi.

After two anxious days, Mitzi was finally found hiding in a fox hole. Whitton posted the video of him taking out the little dog from the hole and bursting into tears after hugging his pet. The video is melting the hearts of netizens. The pure joy and heartfelt emotions of an owner reuniting with his lost dog has taken the Internet by storm.

Posted on Facebook on November 22, the video garnered over 1000 likes and 856 shares. The Facebook users were overjoyed with this emotional reunion.

“Amazing so glad she’s back home!” wrote a Facebook user. “This made me cry all the way form in Australia mate ! A wonderful end to a heartbreaking story. You are complete again!” wrote another. ‘Omg that’s beautiful!” exclaimed the third.

