Home / It's Viral / Man jumps out of bed naked, fights python. All to save his cat

Man jumps out of bed naked, fights python. All to save his cat

Nick Kearns is a resident of Australia who was asleep in his home when he heard screaming from his garden.

May 06, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man fought with the snake to save his called Lil (representational image).
The man fought with the snake to save his called Lil (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

In what is not just an act of bravery but also a gesture of love, a man got engaged in a fight with a python to save his beloved cat. The adorable kitten is lucky to have such a human who without worrying about his own life saved it from the grasp of a two-and-a-half-meter-long python.

Nick Kearns is a resident of Australia who was asleep in his home when he heard screaming from his garden, reports ABC News. To his horror, he discovered that the sound came from his cat Lil who was being attacked by a python.

With no time to spare, Kearns grabbed the kitty and tried pulling it out from the snake’s grip. The reptile loosened itself for a moment and that’s when Kearns managed to pull Lil out. Eventually, the snake slithered away but not before biting him on his hand. Though bloody and bruised, Kearns achieved victory as he snatched his kitty from the grip of a snake.

“I jumped up — naked of course — and ran outside,” Kearns told ABC News while recollecting the story.

Kearns took medication and is now doing fine after experiencing this scary incident. Although, Lil is still a little spooked, it’s getting better.

Kearns completed a snake handling course a few years back and hence, was able to rescue the kitten in the nick of time.

top news
