e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Man pulled over for speeding. His excuse ‘rushing home after cheating on wife’

At the time when he was being taken into custody over charges of reckless driving, a police officer found a bag of crack cocaine from his t-shirt pocket.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:13 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Earl Pickard told police that he was rushing to get home because he was cheating on his wife, as per an arrest affidavit.(representational image)
Earl Pickard told police that he was rushing to get home because he was cheating on his wife, as per an arrest affidavit.(representational image)(Unsplash)
         

In a bizarre incident, a Florida man who was pulled over for driving recklessly on Sunday night (local time) told police that he was rushing to get home because he was cheating on his wife, as per an arrest affidavit.

Citing the affidavit, Fox News reported on Tuesday that 52-year-old John Earl Pickard was going above 144kmph in an 88kmph zone on US Route 19 when he was pulled over. Pickard told the Tarpon Springs Police Department officer that his driving was reckless and endangering “because he needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife.”

At the time when he was being taken into custody over charges of reckless driving, a police officer found a bag of crack cocaine from his t-shirt pocket, which Pickard admitted he bought for USD 50. Subsequently, he was additionally slapped with charges of drug possession.

Pickard was released from jail later in the day after posting USD 2250 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for Dec 5. (ANI)

tags
top news
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News