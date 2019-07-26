Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air. Horrifying incident captured on camera

A bungee jumper’s desire for an adventure quickly turned into the stuff of nightmares when the rope supporting him snapped mid-air. The gut-churning incident was captured on camera and it soon started gathering attention from social media users.

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins. However, within just a few seconds, the rope snaps and the man is seen plummeting down on the safety cushion placed below.

The incident took place at the Rady Europy theme park in Gdynia, Poland on July 20.

Though the cushion broke the man’s fall, the impact caused substantial injuries to the man, reports Metro. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple organ failure and a broken spine, despite having no visible injuries.

Bungeeclub, who organised the event, later took to Facebook to inform that the man had been discharged from the hospital. However, he now has to wear an orthopedic collar, reports Metro.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:32 IST