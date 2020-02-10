Man squirts ketchup to demarcate his personal space on New York subway train

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:54 IST

A New York subway commuter demonstrated a completely new and seemingly effective way of demarcating his personal territory.

Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, tweeted a picture of ketchup spilled on the floor in an MTA subway train.

“A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat,” Shallwani wrote in his Tweet.

A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat. #MTA pic.twitter.com/efuc1YHoAX — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 7, 2020

The journalist’s concern didn’t go unheard though, as just a few moments later the official Twitter handle of the New York City Transit commented: “Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in?”

Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in? ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 7, 2020

Shallwani then replied with an image of the train car number to which the authority promptly responded by Tweeting: “Thanks for letting us know. We’ll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP.”

Thanks for letting us know. We'll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP. ^TS — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 7, 2020

The pesky ketchup incident attracted mostly light-hearted and humourous comments, while a handful of users also expressed their annoyance.

What brand of ketchup though? — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) February 7, 2020

Should be banned 4 life!! — Creative Destruction (@CD_Demolition) February 8, 2020

Very funny — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) February 7, 2020

What’s with NYC and ketchup? Hot dogs, trains, the list just goes on and on. — Robert Castle (@rkcastle) February 7, 2020

