e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Man squirts ketchup to demarcate his personal space on New York subway train

Man squirts ketchup to demarcate his personal space on New York subway train

A picture shows the ketchup spilled on the floor in an MTA subway train.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New York
Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, tweeted a picture of incident.
Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, tweeted a picture of incident. (Twitter/@Pervaizistan)
         

A New York subway commuter demonstrated a completely new and seemingly effective way of demarcating his personal territory.

Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, tweeted a picture of ketchup spilled on the floor in an MTA subway train.

“A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat,” Shallwani wrote in his Tweet.

The journalist’s concern didn’t go unheard though, as just a few moments later the official Twitter handle of the New York City Transit commented: “Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in?”

Shallwani then replied with an image of the train car number to which the authority promptly responded by Tweeting: “Thanks for letting us know. We’ll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP.”

The pesky ketchup incident attracted mostly light-hearted and humourous comments, while a handful of users also expressed their annoyance.

What do you think about this?

tags
top news
‘Ridiculous material’: Omar Abdullah’s sister challenges his detention in SC
‘Ridiculous material’: Omar Abdullah’s sister challenges his detention in SC
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
On Supreme Court verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
On Supreme Court verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news