Man swims with alligator to tire it out, catches it with bare hands. See pics
Shared on animal trapper Paul Bedard’s Instagram, the images capture different moments of him recuing the alligator from a swimming pool.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:52 IST
Images involving an alligator and an animal trapper have evoked emotions of awe and fear among people on social media. It’s because, in the images, the man is seen catching and rescuing the alligator with his bare hands.
Shared on animal trapper Paul Bedard’s Instagram profile, the images capture different moments of him rescuing the alligator. In the caption accompanying the images, Bedard wrote that he received a call about an alligator stuck in a swimming pool which has “walked through the screen” door. The call excited him because he hasn’t had “a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year.”
“Jump in the water play around with it until it’s tired and I can either hold its mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if it’s super energetic I can get it tired enough where I can just pick it up without the tape and carry it out in the yard and then tape it up once I get there,” he further wrote explaining that the best way to catch an alligator is to tire it out.
Finally, he informed that the reptile was “super mellow” and didn’t give him a hard time. In fact, the animal, which later turned out to be 8 feet 8 in, didn’t give him “any hassle” at all.
Take a look at the images that shows Bedard capturing the alligator with his bare hands.
Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy.... I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator
People couldn’t stop dropping comments on the post. “Wow!! Awesome photos!” wrote an Instagram user. “Aren’t you ever scared they will come and chomp at you?” commented another. “He honestly looks like he’s enjoying being held,” observed a third.
What do you think of the images?
First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:12 IST