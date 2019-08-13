Man throws watermelon in alligator’s open jaws. Then this happens

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:22 IST

Often scary and creepy are the words associated with sharp-toothed reptiles like alligators. However, there are times when these animals can end up amusing many instead of inducing fear. One such video, involving an alligator and a watermelon, has made its way onto the Internet and there is a chance that the clip may make you go – “wow.”

Shared by St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park on their Facebook page, the 12-second-long video shows a man throwing a watermelon in an alligator’s open jaws. Almost instantly, the reptile closes its mouth and the fruit bursts into several pieces – and that’s the moment which many may find fascinating.

Posted on August 8, the video has accumulated around 25,000 views till now. Additionally, it has also amassed about 500 reactions and shares.

There was an outpouring of varied comments on the post. “That was extremely cool,” wrote a Facebook user. “That was super satisfying to watch. Those jaws!” excitedly commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Do you think the video is amusing?

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:37 IST