Home / It's Viral / Meet 103-year-old who holds the record for world’s oldest tandem parachute jump

Meet 103-year-old who holds the record for world’s oldest tandem parachute jump

The centenarian had previously attempted skydiving in 2017 for his 100th birthday, and had promised to do it again.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:26 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 103-year-old Alfred “Al” Blaschke in action.
The image shows 103-year-old Alfred “Al” Blaschke in action.(Twitter/@GWR)
         

There are enough videos on the Internet of some inspiring people that remind us that age is just a number and doesn’t stop one from achieving what one really desires. This 103-year-old is yet another example. He attempted, succeeded and simultaneously broke the Guinness World Record for a tandem parachute jump, perfectly demonstrating that for some age is in fact just a number.

Guinness World Records shared a post on Twitter about this special man and his special feat. A video posted along with the tweet shows 103-year-old Alfred “Al” Blaschke in action.

Bagging the world record for being the oldest man to complete a tandem parachute jump, Blaschke attempted a 14,000 feet drop at a velocity of 120 miles per hour. Her performed the dive with an instructor.

The centenarian had previously attempted skydiving in 2017 for his 100th birthday, and had promised to do it again when this happens. “The 103-year-old said he would do it if his grandsons graduated college!” reads the caption tweeted by Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on October 3, the post has garnered over 170 likes. Netizens loved Blaschke’s spirit and showered him with praise.

What do you think of this incredible feat?

Also Read | Chennai Man solves most Rubik’s cubes underwater in one breath, bags Guinness World Records title

