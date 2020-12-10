Meet Rory van Ulft, a 7-year-old girl who can lift weights of 80 kg

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:38 IST

The Internet is filled with all sorts of stories. Some may make you cry, some may make you giggle and some may make you say “But, how?” The story of 7-year-old Rory van Ulft belongs to the last category. It’s one of those stories that will leave you amused and surprised, all at the same time. This little girl has created a buzz by lifting weights of 80 kg.

She began training just after her fifth birthday, reports LadBible. The young one has also bagged several awards.

She has an Instagram account, managed by her parents, where the videos of her incredible feat are shared. Take a look at one such clip and prepare to get stunned.

Here’s another video of “refining the split jerk that’s made her the youngest ever #usaweightlifting youth national champion.”

“I like getting stronger. Being stronger lets me do more and get better at everything I try. I don’t think about what came before, or what will come after. I don’t think about anything. I just clear my mind and do it,” she told LadBible.

“Based on her current Sinclair total, Rory is not only the strongest seven-year-old in the world. She is likely also the strongest seven-year-old girl or boy who has ever lived, for whom there are verifiable competition results,” Rory’s dad told LadBible.

While commenting on her videos, people shared much-deserved praiseful comments.

“She’s so strong and technical, way to go girl,” praised an Instagram user. “You are amazing girly!” expressed another. An individual inquired about a tattoo visible on Rory’s arm. “Is that a real tattoo,” they asked. To which the original posted replied, “The tattoos are temporary, from @brat_tats—very realistic!”

