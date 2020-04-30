Meet the heroes of Mohammadpur who are fighting COVID-19 one mask at a time

The people of Mohammadpur are giving their time, their skills and their souls to fight coronavirus together. Among these corona heroes are Sarita, 42, who has made some hundred masks for her family and others and Dharmender Fauji, who is leading the distribution process of cloth masks to all those who need them.

“In times of corona, it is very important that we wear comfortable masks all the time. Mohammadpur is a very close-knitted colony with rooms of different families living very close to each other. And therefore, it is important that we maintain sanitation and stay safe at all times,” said Sarita.

The making of a hand-stitched mask.

“I was introduced to cloth masks almost a decade ago and I very well know how to maintain it. My family is also acquainted with cloth masks and when the coronavirus outbreak happened, everyone reached out for help. Mask rates were as high as INR 250,” she added.

She has since been making masks for all those who need them.

Fauji, on the other hand, is a community influencer at Sanjeevani Kalyan Kendra (a wellness centre started by Swasti).

The finished mask.

“Over 2700 masks have been produced at the local tailoring unit run by the kendra. These women were trained to make masks out of cotton cloth so that the community can wash and reuse them and still be safe,” he said.

“We have tied up with the kendra and their wellness facilitators (frontline workers) are going door to door and dispensing masks to the community,” he added.

