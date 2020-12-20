e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meet Vicky Kaushal’s adorable new padosan- a beagle puppy

Meet Vicky Kaushal’s adorable new padosan- a beagle puppy

“Padosan. #Bella,” he wrote in the caption and added a dog emoji.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The image shows Vicky Kaushal with Bella.
The image shows Vicky Kaushal with Bella.(Instagram/@vickykaushal09)
         

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday gave a glimpse of his new padosan, a female beagle puppy named Bella.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the new neighbour.

The picture sees Kaushal, dressed in black track pants and a matching jacket and cap, standing with the pooch in his hand while she licks his face.

“Padosan. #Bella,” he wrote in the caption and added a dog emoji.

tags
top news
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
India’s active caseload falls to 3.09% of positive Covid cases: Govt data
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
LIVE: India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, 341 deaths in 24 hours
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
Watch: Farmer celebrates son’s birthday at Ghazipur border amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In