Men on bike stops out of control horse carriage in Pune. Watch thrilling video

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:04 IST

Horse chasing sequences are a frequent thing in movies. But recently, such a thrilling real-life incident was captured on camera in Pune. A carriage that was being pulled by horses lost control as the animals broke free and started galloping on the busy Bund Garden Bridge, Pune. The clip is being widely shared as the climax of the incident has shocked netizens.

The clip shows the carriage being pulled by two white horses. Both the horses, though harnessed, are seen galloping on the road. The camera then captures men on a bike closing up to the running horses.

Trying to grab the rein the man riding pillion on the bike starts leaning towards the running animals. He tries to stop one horse but the animal stumbles a bit.

On Bund Garden Bridge in Pune.. 😞 pic.twitter.com/n5dkID2AjB — Basant Bhoruka 🇮🇳 (@basant_bhoruka) December 7, 2019

The man and the horse suffered some minor injuries but are doing fine. Shared on December 8, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views - and counting.

The scary yet heroic act got mixed reactions from netizens.

Kinda Bollywood action movie... — Abhishek 😎 (@abhi_d_twittest) December 8, 2019

Wait.....what — Rohan Gupta (@irohan_gupta) December 8, 2019

omg.. watched the full video.. the ending 😮😮 — bioshocked21 (@bioshocked21) December 7, 2019

he saved horses and others. woha! — चातक⛈ (@param_rl) December 8, 2019

