It's Viral

Men on bike stops out of control horse carriage in Pune. Watch thrilling video

Shared on December 8, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views - and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:04 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man and the horse suffered some minor injuries but are doing fine.
Horse chasing sequences are a frequent thing in movies. But recently, such a thrilling real-life incident was captured on camera in Pune. A carriage that was being pulled by horses lost control as the animals broke free and started galloping on the busy Bund Garden Bridge, Pune. The clip is being widely shared as the climax of the incident has shocked netizens.

The clip shows the carriage being pulled by two white horses. Both the horses, though harnessed, are seen galloping on the road. The camera then captures men on a bike closing up to the running horses.

Trying to grab the rein the man riding pillion on the bike starts leaning towards the running animals. He tries to stop one horse but the animal stumbles a bit.

Check out the video shared on Twitter:

The man and the horse suffered some minor injuries but are doing fine. Shared on December 8, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views - and counting.

The scary yet heroic act got mixed reactions from netizens.

What do you think of this hair-raising video?

