Men rescue couple stuck in waterlogged road. People call them ‘real heroes’

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:46 IST

Though clichéd, “not all heroes wear capes” is the perfect phrase that describes an incident involving three men and a couple. The incident, shared by Facebook user Gurpreet Wasi, tells the tale of three men who rescued a couple stuck in a waterlogged road in Mahipalpur.

“Rajeev and his wife Shalini were returning home to Gurgaon when they got stuck in the mammoth downpour this evening at Mahipalpur,” Wasi wrote. She further explained that the couple was unable to move as the car’s engine died and it nearly drowned. While most people stood at the sides “laughing and watching,” three men came forward to rescue the couple.

Not only they escorted the couple to a safe shelter, they also pushed the car to a higher ground - all these in waist-deep rainwater filled with filth.

“After a few hours of being stranded on the road a rescue vehicle finally arrived and took the car away,” Wasi wrote. Then, another good samaritan came forward and dropped the couple home.

Along with the post, Wasi shared two images. One showing the waterlogged road where the couple was stuck, the other image is of two - among the three - men who initially helped the couple.

“Whoever they are, if this post gets to them - so proud of you and you inspire. Delhi redeems itself sometimes!” Wasi wrote in her post’s concluding lines.

Since being shared yesterday, the post has captured attention of netizens. Till now it has got over 1,300 reactions and more than 300 shares – and the numbers are increasing.

Expectedly, people are dropping all sorts of comments and praising the gesture of the men. While some are calling them “real heroes,” others are simply writing “respect’ to show their appreciation.

“Proud of these youths,” writes a Facebook user. “Great selfless service to the mankind. Regards to them,” comments another. “Faith in humanity restored,” writes a third. “They are real men and real heroes. Keep it up guys!” says a fourth.

What do you think of these good samaritan?

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:56 IST