Mom finds 2-year-old chilling with iPad and snacks inside kitchen cabinet. Video is hilariously cute

The video was shared on the kid, named Noah Alexander Walker’s, personal Instagram profile

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 21:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid in his secret chilling place.
The image shows the kid in his secret chilling place. (Instagram/@noahalexanderw)
         

An adorable and undoubtedly hilarious video of a two-year-old kid and his secret chilling place has won people over. It shows the boy sitting comfortably inside a rather unusual spot eating his snacks and watching cartoons on an iPad. It’s inside a kitchen cabinet.

The video was shared on the kid, named Noah Alexander Walker’s, personal Instagram profile. The video shows someone, presumably his mom, walking towards a kitchen cabinet in their basement while calling out his name. When she opens the door, viewers are greeted with the young one keeping himself warm with a blanket while enjoying a show on the iPad that rests on one of the shelves of the cabinet.

What’s even more hilarious is the tot’s reaction to his mom’s presence. He is clearly not very pleased with the intrusion. He even nods his head in agreement when the woman asks him if she was disturbing his peace.

People couldn’t stop chattering about the whole affair. From praising the boy’s creativity to wishing they had such a place to chill out in, the comments were varied.

“He has a WHOLE set up. In the basement. It looks like nothing is happening and the door opens and you find the men in black headquarters lol,” shared an Instagram user. “Omgoodness so cute. It was the head nod at disturbing his peace for me,” expressed another. “The cutest...he has his own lil shop set up...snacks, iPad and a blanket that kid is set,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

