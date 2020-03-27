Mom rates son’s paratha ‘11/10’ but then points this out. ‘Natural troll’, say people

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:32 IST

Moms are unique in their own adorable ways and there’s no second guessing that fact. They are the ones who feed us, protect us, nurture us, inspire us, and at times troll us too - even when that’s not their intention. Just like this mother, who despite encouraging her son’s parantha making skills, subtly trolled him too – or that’s what Twitter suggests.

Twitter user Akshar Pathak shared a screenshot of a conversation with his mother and now it has left people laughing out loud. The screenshot shows that Pathak shared an image of a gobi paratha he prepared and asked his mother to rate it. Filled with motherly love, she answered it’s “11/10.” But promptly followed up with another message that read, “banana pade pade kharab ho raha hai [The banana is going bad].”

Shared just two hours ago, the post has already garnered over 5,400 likes – and counting. People shared varied comments on the post. While some called his mother a “natural troll”, others commented how moms see everything. Many also wrote how that’s “every mom ever.” A few suggested Pathak to eat the banana.

Your mums a natural troll commenter — Pradeep Menon (@demenonization) March 27, 2020

That's every Mom. 😂 — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 27, 2020

The most Mom thing is the missed call. — chaitanyasethi (@CallMeCheti) March 27, 2020

Worried about the Banana,all mothers are the same. — Nripjeet Singh Anand (@nripjeetanand) March 27, 2020

Being good samaritans, some advised how one should always crop pictures, and that too properly, before sending it mothers.

Moral of story- Improve your cropping skills — Anu M (@stylistanu) March 27, 2020

😂 with mom be specific even when you send a photo , crop karoo... — Vimal Ganotra (@vimalganotra) March 27, 2020

