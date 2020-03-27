e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mom rates son’s paratha ‘11/10’ but then points this out. ‘Natural troll’, say people

Mom rates son’s paratha ‘11/10’ but then points this out. ‘Natural troll’, say people

Twitter user Akshar Pathak shared a screenshot of a conversation with his mother and now it has left people laughing out loud.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the picture the Twitter user shared with his mom.
The image shows the picture the Twitter user shared with his mom. (Twitter/@AksharPathak)
         

Moms are unique in their own adorable ways and there’s no second guessing that fact. They are the ones who feed us, protect us, nurture us, inspire us, and at times troll us too - even when that’s not their intention. Just like this mother, who despite encouraging her son’s parantha making skills, subtly trolled him too – or that’s what Twitter suggests.

Twitter user Akshar Pathak shared a screenshot of a conversation with his mother and now it has left people laughing out loud. The screenshot shows that Pathak shared an image of a gobi paratha he prepared and asked his mother to rate it. Filled with motherly love, she answered it’s “11/10.” But promptly followed up with another message that read, “banana pade pade kharab ho raha hai [The banana is going bad].”

Shared just two hours ago, the post has already garnered over 5,400 likes – and counting. People shared varied comments on the post. While some called his mother a “natural troll”, others commented how moms see everything. Many also wrote how that’s “every mom ever.” A few suggested Pathak to eat the banana.

Being good samaritans, some advised how one should always crop pictures, and that too properly, before sending it mothers.

Do you have such a story to share?

