May 09, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan will instantly make you smile

Sania Mirza’s picture with son Izhaan will instantly make you smile

“Like mom like son,” reads a comment on Sania Mirza’s picture.

it-s-viral Updated: May 09, 2020 17:57 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doesn’t the mother-son duo look adorable.
Doesn’t the mother-son duo look adorable. (Instagram/SaniaMirza)
         

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and this picture of Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan is an apt representation of the day. If you need an instant mood lifter, you should look no further than this heartwarming photo shared by the tennis star. It may just make you wanna give your mom a hug too.

“We woke up like this - wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mirza captioned her picture. It shows the mother-son duo, wearing nightsuits with cartoons printed on them, all cuddled up in bed. Little Izhaan has a huge smile on his face that can brighten anyone’s day.

 

See, how can you not smile looking at that adorable frame?

Posted some four hours ago on Instagram, the picture has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and a ton of reactions.

“So cute,” comments an individual. “Like mom like son,” adds another. “You are super mom… always inspire me,” posts a third.

Well, Mirza indeed is a supermom. How else would you describe this adorable and inspiring picture?

“This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis,” she added in her caption for this image. She described it as, “My life in a picture”.

 

What do you think of Sanya Mirza’s heartwarming posts?

