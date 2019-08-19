Mum’s ‘hiring event’ to teach kids about money gets thumbs up from parents

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Many parents get endless demands for new phones, expensive gadgets, toys, video games, and more from their children and quite a few find it difficult to explain to their kids the value of money. That’s probably why this US mum is winning so much praise from parents all over the world for her technique to teach her kids about money.

Dublin, Georgia resident Shaketha Marion McGregor shared a Facebook post detailing how her kids keep asking her for things. “So, my children continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places,” she posted.

She took this as a teaching opportunity and told them she had a surprise waiting for them. The ‘surprise’ wasn’t a new phone or something else they wanted but actually a “hiring event” she set up at home.

Pictures posted by McGregor show how she put up a flyer saying “Now Hiring” along with others about some job opportunities which are nothing but regular household chores. The “job listing” includes “Kitchen Manager”, “Lead Housekeeper” and “Laundry Supervisor”. She also shared an application form the kids can fill up and introduced a “Mom’s Credit Union” as well.

McGregor simply wanted to put across to her kids that “if you want it, work for it, earn it!”

Take a look at her entire post:

The post, since being shared on August 13, has collected over 2 lakh reactions and more than 1.2 lakh shares - and still counting. Several people have posted comments on the post.

“This is fantastic! Gonna pass this creative/educational idea along,” says one Facebook user. “Ma’am, you’re on your way to raising yourself some good kids. I wish more parents would follow your lead!” says another. “I see several life skills incorporated in this. I love it!” says a third.

What do you think of this idea?

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:32 IST