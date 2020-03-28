e-paper
N.Y shop sells doughnuts with doctor’s face leading COVID-19 cure

The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he’s been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.

Mar 28, 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press
ROCHESTER
Donuts bearing the likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, rest on a plate at Donuts Delite in Rochester(AP)
         
An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country’s battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats.

Donuts Delite in Rochester began selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.

The exclusive treats have been selling “like crazy” since the store put them on display Monday, according to Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café.

The shop’s decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor’s straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he’s been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.

The infectious disease expert has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump has coined him as a star on his administration’s coronavirus task force.

Therefore, putting Fauci’s face smack down in the middle of a doughnut felt like an obvious choice for Semeraro.

“We’re watching the news like everyone else,” Semeraro told the Democrat & Chronicle on Thursday. “He’s on TV giving us the facts; you’ve got to respect that. We’re bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due.”

In addition, the shop hopes this new addition to their menu brings “light to a humbling experience,” Semeraro said, and some cheer to customers, “even if it’s just while you’re wolfing down that doughnut.”

india news