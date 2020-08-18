Nagpur Police shows how to set a strong password. Video prompts people to say ‘mind-boggling’’

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:58 IST

Every now and then, you may have come across advisory posts by police departments and other authorities asking people to use strong passwords for their online accounts. However, this need for protection is not just limited to your accounts but also applies to your mobile phone. In a bid to remind people about the same, Nagpur police has now come up with a giggle-worthy yet important post and it’s something you should abide by.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared a video of an individual using a pattern lock to access a mobile. The pattern they use to showcase how strong the password should that has intrigued people. Wondering why? Take a look:

"Choose a strong password to secure your device"



Password - pic.twitter.com/qkVw0cNgSw — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 18, 2020

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has already gathered over 1,500 views and counting. Along with that, it has also amassed more than 100 likes. From sharing hilarious comments to giving it thumbs up, people shared various replies.

Yesa password set to kar lenge but unlock karne ke time yaad bhi to aana chiye sir.. — pratik lohi (@pratiklohi1) August 18, 2020

How did u get this. It was my password! 🤦‍♂️ — Lavesh Kukreja (@KukrejaLavesh) August 18, 2020

Mind boggling 😃 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 18, 2020

👍 — Shubham Yerpude (@yerpude_shubham) August 18, 2020

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s post?

Also Read | Nagpur City Police wants to give grammar lessons to scammers. Here’s why