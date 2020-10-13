e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India presents funny crossover between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par. Watch

Netflix India presents funny crossover between Welcome and Taare Zameen Par. Watch

The clip has been shared with the apt hashtag #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:25 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a still from the movie Taare Zameen Par.
The image shows a still from the movie Taare Zameen Par.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
         

Last week, Netflix India shared a post on their official Instagram account with the hashtag #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor. The share showed a scene from the famous American sitcom Friends starring Phoebe and another one from the popular Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho featuring a character named Camilla. The post showcased a similarity between these two seemingly unrelated female characters. Now Netflix India is back again with another crossover post, and this one is equally as hilarious, if not more so.

This video was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on October 12. “Majnu Bhai is the artist we didn’t know we needed,” reads the text shared alongside the post. The clip has been shared with three hashtags #TaareZameenPar, #Welcome, and #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

The recording starts with a scene from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Herein, Darsheel Safary playing Ishaan Awasthi walks towards a painting whilst looking teary-eyed. Suddenly, the camera pans over to reveal the piece of art Ishaan is looking at. However, rather than show the actual piece from the movie, the video cuts to a scene from Welcome.

Confused as to what we’re precisely talking about? Well, take a look to see for yourself:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received almost 85,200 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “I was right about Majnu Bhai.

Another individual wrote, “What 2020 feels like”. Many also left laughing out loud emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | What is common between Camilla from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Phoebe from Friends? Netflix India has the answer

tags
top news
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
High Court pulls up UP govt for Hathras night cremation
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out’: Bill Gates
State of the economy: The recovery question
State of the economy: The recovery question
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
Trump or Biden: Amid India-China faceoff, who’s better for Delhi’s cause?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In