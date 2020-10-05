What is common between Camilla from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Phoebe from Friends? Netflix India has the answer

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:30 IST

Have you grown up watching the famous American sitcom Friends? Maybe you’ve also seen the beloved romantic Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho starring Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, along with many other famous names? Now, Netflix India is drawing a rather funny connection between these two seemingly unrelated pieces of content. Their observation, which has been shared in the form of a video on Instagram, may make you giggle.

This clip was shared on Netflix India’s official Instagram account on October 4. “Has anyone used this line? Does it work? Asking for a friend,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The post has been shared with three hashtags, #KalHoNaaHo, #Friends and #CrossoversNobodyAskedFor.

The recording shows a scene from Friends starring Phoebe and one from Kal Ho Naa Ho featuring Camilla who was Saif’s character’s love interest briefly in the film. Check out the post which has garnered over 58,700 likes and nearly 400 comments to see the connection between these two characters:

Who do you think said it better? Here are some suggestions from Instagram users. One person said, “Phoebe”.

Another individual wrote, “Camilla”. “Wow, you guys did a lot of work to get that similarity!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

