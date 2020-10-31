e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netizens are amazed at this man’s dribbling skills involving a phone and a football. Watch

Netizens are amazed at this man’s dribbling skills involving a phone and a football. Watch

Naik glances at the ball and does something which is absolutely mind blowing.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 18:32 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jatin Naik with a football.
The image shows Jatin Naik with a football.(Instagram/@_.jatin.naik._)
         

Some videos on the Internet prove that many people have exceptional dribbling skills. And this Instagram clip by Jatin Naik is a worthy addition to that genre. Chances are that the clip will leave you thoroughly amazed.

The video starts with a shot of a field with a football kept on the ground. A few seconds into the clip, Naik enters the frame while speaking on a mobile phone. He then glances at the ball and does something which is absolutely mind blowing.

“When you are on a call but ball is life,” reads the caption.

Check out the video to see Naik’s skills:

Posted on October 18, the clip has garnered over 4 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while appreciating Naik’s dribbling skills and showered the comments section with fire emojis to show that.

“Woww!” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb,” commented another. “This is mind-blowing,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Kohli falls to Sandeep again, RCB lose two
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
LIVE: ‘NDA moving towards historic victory in Bihar,’ says JP Nadda
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
Raveena Tandon files FIR over fake Twitter account in her name
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
From gas booking to high-security registration plates: New rules from November 1
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
Watch: Stage collapses, Pappu Yadav injured at Bihar election rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In