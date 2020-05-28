Netizens are calling this dog Hachiko’s brother, his story will make you reach for the tissues

Updated: May 28, 2020 15:13 IST

Remember Hachiko, the dog who waited for his human in the same spot for years even after his death? This dog in Wuhan, China will remind you of that same story and the beloved dog Haachi. Before reading ahead we need to advise you to keep some tissues handy.

Posted on Twitter, the story of this doggo is a real heart-wrenching one. The tweet details how seven-year-old dog Xiao-Bao waited patiently for his human at the Wuhan Taikang hospital. Xiao-Bao was said to have waited at the hospital for over three months after his owner died of coronavirus. Staff at the hospital dropped the dog far away but he came back and sat waiting for his human in the same spot. During this time, the staff of the hospital took care of the pooch and fed him regularly.

Xiao-Bao’s story has garnered a ton of love since it was shared on May 25. While some couldn’t help but relate the poor dog’s story with Hachiko, others showed concern about the dog’s future and well-being.

We hope that this little angel gets a loving home soon.

