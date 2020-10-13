Netizens are up for ice-cream in a leaf cup, laud Norwegian diplomat’s tweet

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:21 IST

Among the numerous ways in which one can build a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, cutting down on the use of plastic is an essential method. Keeping this issue in mind, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim tweeted an important way through which one can restrict the use of plastic products, and you may be surprised to know what it is.

Shared from Solheim’s official Twitter profile, the post consists of a photograph of a cup of ice-cream. However, unlike normal ice-cream cups made from plastic, this particular cup is made from banana leaves.

The photo was initially shared on the Facebook page Initiative United North-East, a non-profit organisation in 2019 and gained a lot of appreciation from netizens.

“Green inspiration! This picture from India of ice-cream served in a banana leaf cup shows that we really don’t need plastic as much as we think we do,” reads the caption by Solheim.

Take a look at the post:

Green inspiration!

This picture from India 🇮🇳 of ice-cream served in a banana leaf cup shows that we really don’t need plastic as much as we think we do.



PC: Initiative United North-Easthttps://t.co/0QxmkApjQY pic.twitter.com/jrAJh729Y0 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 13, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered more than 1,000 likes. People didn’t hold back while dropping appreciative comments for the green initiative. Many also commented about the initiative being used in several other places.

Have seen this in some other places , even in cities like Mumbai where some places serve icecream on a leaf , kept on a steel plate , and parcel it in leaves — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) October 13, 2020

From our childhood days, we know that the Taste of Eating food through plates of leafs 🌿 makes food tasty and nutritious along with Sustainable. — NayakDebabraTa555 🇮🇳 (@NayakTa555) October 13, 2020

In Himachal Pradesh, India pic.twitter.com/7QP44ECXeM — Bibek Bishal (@BishalBibek) October 13, 2020

Yeah In my Home town we are using this kind of stuff to serve. Not the only icecream all types of food. Plastic Free Village is our Vision and mission — muthukumaran (@tmk1906) October 13, 2020

What are your thoughts about this eco-friendly cup?