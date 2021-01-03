e-paper
Netizens cannot get enough of this adorable doggo ‘florist’. Check it out

“Could I interest you in a plant?” reads the text shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:42 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photograph shows a brown-furred doggo standing next to a crate of plants.
The photograph shows a brown-furred doggo standing next to a crate of plants. (Twitter/@FrickinDelanie)
         

Very few people in the world can genuinely resist the charm of a cute-looking canine. If you’re someone who is usually defenceless against these adorable four-legged cuties and gives in to mostly all of their demands, then here is a picture that you must check out.

This image was shared on Twitter. “Could I interest you in a plant?” reads the text shared alongside the photo.

The photograph shows a brown-furred doggo standing next to a crate of plants. The cute canine is perched on its hind legs, while its front paws rest on the top of the container. The pooch is looking directly at the camera with what almost looks like a smile.

Check out the snapshot below to see if you notice it too:

If seeing that picture left you ‘awwing’, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The tweet currently has over 4.8 lakh likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Yes, I am very interested”.

Another individual wrote, “I’d buy anything from you, Cutie”. After all, who could say no to this snuggly-looking ‘salesperson’? “I’ll take all of them please,” read one comment under the share.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you buy a plant from this doggo too?

