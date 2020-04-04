No, people didn’t lick cutlery to spread coronavirus. PIB debunks fake news

it-s-viral

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there’s also an outbreak of fake and misleading information spreading online. From trying to cook up false ‘scientific’ reasons behind the government’s decisions to sharing fake ’treatments’ and ‘cures’ for COVID-19, there’s a wave of fake news on the Internet. One such fake message going viral is a video being shared with a claim that it shows some people in India licking cutlery to spread the deadly virus. Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked the fake news with a post.

“A video claiming people are licking cutlery to spread #Coronavirus is being widely shared in the context of #Covid19 in India,” the department wrote. “The video is old from the year 2018 and not related #Covid19,” they added.

The tweet also urged people to be corona warriors and share only those posts that are authentic and verified.

People appreciated the agency’s efforts in keeping everyone informed and debunking fake news.

“Thanks for sharing, this has been circulating on WhatsApp. Hope it stops here,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great job,” commented another. “Thank you for debunking the fake news,” wrote a third.

A day ago, the agency also debunked another fake news post related to PM Modi’s message on lighting candles and mobile flashlights on April 9 for 9 minutes.