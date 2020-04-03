e-paper
PM Modi's message on lighting candles prompts rumours. Don't believe them, says PIB Fact Check

PM Modi’s message on lighting candles prompts rumours. Don’t believe them, says PIB Fact Check

“Don’t fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm,” says a tweet posted by the handle of Press Information Bureau.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:53 IST
The tweet is accompanied with at least three screenshots of such messages circulating in WhatsApp.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message earlier today. He asked citizens to light candles and mobile flashlights on April 9 for 9 minutes in a show of solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus. No sooner was the message delivered than people began speculating reasons for this appeal. WhatsApp and social media have since been rife with many misleading messages that ‘explain’ and ‘analyze’ the initiative. Calling such posts “rumours/unscientific reasoning”, Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle has requested people not to fall for such messages.

“Don’t fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm,” says a tweet posted by the handle.

They further add the reason behind PM Modi’s appeal.

“This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19,” it says.

The tweet is accompanied with at least three screenshots of such messages circulating in WhatsApp groups and other online platforms.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has collected over 600 likes and appreciative comments.

“Glad to see that you’re keeping a fact check for the people of India where even innocent people without even thinking are helping spread such fake news via forwards,” says a Twitter user.

PM Modi had called for a nationwide lockdown of which today is the 10th day. Have you received any such forwards?

