No, RBI didn’t introduce new Rs 1,000 note. The claim is fake
A closer look reveals that there are several discrepancies in the images.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:10 IST
Images of what appears to be a note of Rs 1,000 is going viral on social media. Several people – on Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp – are sharing the images with the claim that the pictures are that of a new currency note of 1000 denomination that has been introduced by the RBI. The claim and the images are fake.
New Rs. 1000 note released today by RBI. pic.twitter.com/2MY1psVnD7— Marthandankasim@gmail.com (@marthandankasim) October 16, 2019
A closer look reveals that there are several discrepancies in the images. If you zoom in on one of the images – claiming to be the front side of the note – on the topmost right corner there are two words written, “artistic imagination.” Though that’s enough to prove that the image is a work of imagination, here are some more points.
There is no notification regarding the introduction of Rs 1,000 notes on RBI’s official website.
A note of any denomination bears a signature of the RBI governor. Though there is a signature on the image, it reads MK Gandhi.
Another search on YouTube revealed that a video with the same image was also shared on February with the same claim.
So, the images claiming that RBI has issued a new Rs 1,000 note are false.
First Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:06 IST