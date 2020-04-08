No, tourism ministry didn’t order hotels, restaurants to remain closed till October 15, PIB Fact Check rubbishes fake news

it-s-viral

In case you have come across posts or WhatsApp forwards that claim the tourism ministry has ordered hotels, restaurants and resorts to remain closed till October 15, beware – it’s fake. The false claim was debunked by Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle in a post.

“Be cautious of #Fake order claiming that hotels/resturants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to #Coronavirusoutbreak,” the agency wrote. “The order is fake and has NOT been issued by Ministry of Tourism,” they added.

The agency ended the post with a line of caution and urged people not to believe in rumours.

People appreciated PIB’s efforts to debunk the fake news that are circulated online by miscreants. Some also wrote that people spreading or making up such false information should be punished.

“Horrible, why people doing this kind of mischievous thing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, why don’t we take actions against main culprit behind this fake news. We don’t have any agencies or cyber expert who can decode this fake message and reach out to main culprit,” suggested another.

Two days ago, PIB debunked another fake claim that Union Minister Amit Shah has been infected with coronavirus.