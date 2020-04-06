e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Pic claiming Amit Shah is infected with COVID-19 is fake, says PIB fact check

Pic claiming Amit Shah is infected with COVID-19 is fake, says PIB fact check

Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked the fake news with a post

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is being shared with a fake claim.
The image is being shared with a fake claim. (Twitter/PIB)
         

An edited image is being circulated on social media with the claim that Union Minister Amit Shah has been infected with coronavirus. The image is a television grab of a popular Hindi News Channel which has been morphed to spread the rumour. The image is completely fake and you shouldn’t believe it.

Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked the fake news with a post. “A morphed image being shared on social media cites a prominent Hindi news channel claiming Union Home Minister @amitshah has been infected with #COVID19,” they tweeted. “The image is #Fake and aims to spread confusion. Please do not share or forward it,” they agency added.

A few days ago, PIB debunked a video claiming that is shows people licking utensils to spread coronavirus. The old video was being shared with misleading claim by some miscreants.

PIB’s fact check Twitter handle regularly rubbishes fake and misleading information. From fake news related to coronavirus to misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes, they counter all sorts of false content.

