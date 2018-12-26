People can’t believe how much this woman sounds like Siri. Heard her yet?

2018 is almost coming to an end but it’s still throwing surprises people cannot seem to handle. One such surprise is this woman’s spot-on impression of Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant. A clip of the woman doing the impression has been going crazy viral and collected over 16 million views - and counting - on Twitter.

The video has been shared by Twitter user @Erinie_DaBest on December 23. “So last night I met the human form of Siri,” he tweeted. His video features Baltimore-based artist and producer hazmatcaz who is seen (and heard) pulling off the Siri impression.

So last night I met the human form of Siri😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile — єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018

The video shot to viral fame in no time and began collecting shocked reactions from tweeple.

“It’s scary how much she sounded like Siri... lol,” said one Twitter user. “Somebody get her a job at Apple,” said another.

However, there were also those who didn’t quite believe the whole thing.

“So we gonna act like she wasn’t lip syncing with Siri in the background,” posted a Twitter user.

After more comments like these, the artist responded with a series of tweets.

“For everyone saying that I’m faking the Siri you hear in the background is me being previously recorded on someone else’s phone and my friend asked me to do it again. I’ve always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she tweeted.

The tweet was followed up with a video of her doing the voice again.

This video has collected over 2 million views and more than 88,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter. Here’s how people have reacted:

What do you think of the impression?

