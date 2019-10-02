e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

People think this huge eagle looks like a person in costume. Seen the pics?

The images –shared by a Twitter user and a reddit user – show the eagle from different angles.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The old images of a Harpy Eagle are going viral again.
The old images of a Harpy Eagle are going viral again. (Twitter/@Eaco_M)
         

Old images of a Harpy Eagle are creating a stir among people after recently being shared on different social media platforms. It’s because, for many, the huge eagle looks more like a man in a costume than a bird.

The images –shared by a Twitter user and a reddit user – show the eagle from different angles. At one of the images, a man is also seen with the bird. Another image is a collage of three pictures - close up of the bird’s face, the bird sitting with the man, and the eagle’s front side. It’s the captions accompanying the posts that identify the bird as Harpy Eagle.

Take a look:

🔥 the Harpy Eagle from r/NatureIsFuckingLit

“It looks like a person wearing a costume,” wrote a reddit user. “Maybe we are all just eagles wearing human costumes,” jokingly commented another. “Is that Bird Person??” commented a third. “It looks like a person dressed as an eagle in a kid’s video,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Previously, a Facebook page shared the same images along with some other.

“I’m amazed by the harpy eagle. These are incredibly intelligent creatures,” told an eagle expert Fergus Beeley on a BBC documentary about Harpy Eagles, cited The Guardian. “And it’s indisputably the world’s most powerful eagle,” he added.

What do you think of the bird?

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:59 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News