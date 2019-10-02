People think this huge eagle looks like a person in costume. Seen the pics?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Old images of a Harpy Eagle are creating a stir among people after recently being shared on different social media platforms. It’s because, for many, the huge eagle looks more like a man in a costume than a bird.

The images –shared by a Twitter user and a reddit user – show the eagle from different angles. At one of the images, a man is also seen with the bird. Another image is a collage of three pictures - close up of the bird’s face, the bird sitting with the man, and the eagle’s front side. It’s the captions accompanying the posts that identify the bird as Harpy Eagle.

Take a look:

I thought this was fake... Harpy Eagle incredible bird!! How have I never seen this before!? pic.twitter.com/1JZoBRCazC — Marisa (@Eaco_M) September 30, 2019

“It looks like a person wearing a costume,” wrote a reddit user. “Maybe we are all just eagles wearing human costumes,” jokingly commented another. “Is that Bird Person??” commented a third. “It looks like a person dressed as an eagle in a kid’s video,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

$5 says it has wish granting magic and the secret to an ancient prophecy. — 🌊GrossBachelorGuy🌊 (@BaconTheif) September 30, 2019

Looks like one of those prehistoric Terror Birds from the Cenozoic Era! — Cap (@cap44031) October 1, 2019

Previously, a Facebook page shared the same images along with some other.

“I’m amazed by the harpy eagle. These are incredibly intelligent creatures,” told an eagle expert Fergus Beeley on a BBC documentary about Harpy Eagles, cited The Guardian. “And it’s indisputably the world’s most powerful eagle,” he added.

What do you think of the bird?

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:59 IST