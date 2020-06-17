e-paper
Home / It's Viral / People try to guess what this horse is dreaming about. What do you think?

People try to guess what this horse is dreaming about. What do you think?

The groomers of Amber the horse, captured its antics on camera.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is of a little horse named Amber who had a dream.
The video is of a little horse named Amber who had a dream.(Twitter@MerPolMounted)
         

“Have you ever seen a horse dreaming?,” asks a post shared by Merseyside Police’s Mounted Section on Twitter along with a video. In case it’s nothing new for you, the video may be a delightful watch. However, if the question took you by surprise, then this is definitely a clip that you shouldn’t miss.

The video is of a little horse named Amber who had a dream and thankfully, the groomers captured its antics on camera.

“Have you ever seen a horse dreaming? Our grooms caught Amber having a little horsey dream last night. Wonder what she is dreaming about?” the department wrote and hared the video.

Wondering what does the video show? Check out yourself:

Since being shared, the video gathered over 6,300 views and close to one thousand like. Several people shared all sorts of comments on the post. From calling Amber adorable to trying to guess what it’s dreaming about, people tweeted various replies.

“A lovely gallop on the beach at Formby,” guessed a Twitter user. “Winning a big race,” wrote another. “My dog used to do that and quiet woofs hysterical,” shared a third. “Don’t know what she’s dreaming about, but what a wonderful relaxed horse. What a life!” tweeted a fourth.

“Aww! I hope she was dreaming of apples!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

An individual shared this GIF to try and guess about the horse’s dream:

“So sweet, carrots and sugar lumps I expect,” wrote another and we wish that too.

Can you guess what was Amber dreaming about?

