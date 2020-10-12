e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pigeon the pup’s excitement over getting on her wheelchair will make you smile. Watch

Pigeon the pup’s excitement over getting on her wheelchair will make you smile. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, and chances are that it will leave you doing the same.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Pigeon.
The image shows a doggo named Pigeon.(Screengrab)
         

Are you feeling a little down today? Such days can indeed be hard to get through, and if you’re making that journey today, then here is a little pick-me-up that hopefully helps keep you going. We are talking about a video of a doggo named Pigeon. Pigeon’s excitement over getting on her chair is so pure and infectious that it may leave for grinning for a while.

This recording was initially posted on Pigeon’s very own Instagram account back in August. However, it is capturing netizens’ hearts once again after being shared on Reddit on October 11. “Her name is Pigeon and she gets excited when it’s time to put on her chair,” reads the caption of the video.

The recording starts with the pooch looking super excited as soon as she spots her chair. Her hooman waits for her to calm down a little before picking her up. The person then places the doggo safely in her chair. Once the canine is properly harnessed, it is go-time, and Pigeon knows it.

Check out her impressive zoomies and be careful, this adorable doggo might just zoomie straight into your heart:

Her name is Pigeon and she gets excited when it’s time to put on her chair from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share has garnered over 90,600 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s freaking adorable. I’d love to see her zooming around”.

Another individual wrote, “I just discovered that I love Pigeon. Aww”. “And the Grinch’s heart grew 3 sizes that day,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | This 18-year-old vision impaired doggo has the best zoomies. Watch

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In