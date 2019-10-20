Player’s hijab opens during game, opponents shield her while she fixes it. Heartwarming video captured

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:09 IST

A video of an incident that happened during a women’s football match is now wining people’s hearts because it perfectly captures the true essence of sportsmanship. There’s a chance that after seeing it you’ll feel the same too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows an ongoing match between two female football teams. The 21-second-long video shows what happens when the hijab of one of the players slips. Within seconds, the opponents huddle around the woman to make sure her hair is not seen and she can fix her religious headgear properly.

“She was wearing a Hijab and the opponents huddled around to make sure that her hair’s not seen,” wrote the Twitter user. Further adding, “This is the most wholesome thing you will see today,” and Twitter agreed.

Since being shared on October 16, the video has captured people’s attention. In fact, it has garnered more than 4.3 million views till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 4.8 lakh likes and close to 1.2 lakh retweets.

Take a look at the video that is spreading joy on social media:

She was wearing a Hijab and the opponents huddled around to make sure that her hair's not seen. This is the most wholesome thing you will see today 😌 pic.twitter.com/e3CTkN38ix — Turgut ⚉ (@ItsSlyGuy) October 15, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While most applauded the gesture, some shared similar heartwarming incidents from their life.

I love WOMEN who help one another out😭😭😭 — ep (@Thatnycgirll) October 16, 2019

My non Muslim friends were FaceTiming a guy and when I came in without my Hijab on, they all freaked out.. one of them threw the phone and the other jumped to cover me and I didn’t even realize it pic.twitter.com/uqobdN9gtZ — Fatema Abdulla (@_Fatema_Abdulla) October 16, 2019

Honest to god real tears welled up man 🥺 — NegaTitties🕳 (@pXkepiXi) October 17, 2019

The woman helping woman thing is quite poignant, so many women spend time tearing other women down! #sigh — Shaun J. (@Shaungirl) October 17, 2019

What do you think of the opponent team’s gesture?

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:58 IST