Player’s hijab opens during game, opponents shield her while she fixes it. Heartwarming video captured

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows an ongoing match between two female football teams.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered more than 4 million views till now.
The video has gathered more than 4 million views till now. (Twitter/@ItsSlyGuy)
         

A video of an incident that happened during a women’s football match is now wining people’s hearts because it perfectly captures the true essence of sportsmanship. There’s a chance that after seeing it you’ll feel the same too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows an ongoing match between two female football teams. The 21-second-long video shows what happens when the hijab of one of the players slips. Within seconds, the opponents huddle around the woman to make sure her hair is not seen and she can fix her religious headgear properly.

“She was wearing a Hijab and the opponents huddled around to make sure that her hair’s not seen,” wrote the Twitter user. Further adding, “This is the most wholesome thing you will see today,” and Twitter agreed.

Since being shared on October 16, the video has captured people’s attention. In fact, it has garnered more than 4.3 million views till now – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 4.8 lakh likes and close to 1.2 lakh retweets.

Take a look at the video that is spreading joy on social media:

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While most applauded the gesture, some shared similar heartwarming incidents from their life.

What do you think of the opponent team’s gesture?

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:58 IST

